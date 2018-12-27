Eastern Kentucky native and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member Larry Cordle also happens to be one of Nashville’s most respected singer songwriters. Cordle is most famous for his song “Murder on Music Row” which was recorded as a duet by George Strait and Alan Jackson. Some listeners thought the tune might be biting the hand that fed the songwriter, as it makes no bones about criticizing Nashville for drifting away from the roots of country music. Larry just calls them as he sees them. In addition to writing songs that have been recorded by George Jones, Alison Krauss, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Skaggs, Garth Brooks to name a few, Larry is also fronts the award-winning bluegrass band Lonesome Standard Time. You can catch Larry in action at the Louisville Palace this Sunday (12/30), opening the second of 3 sold-out Tyler Childers Sludge River Roadshows. WFPK Roots & Boots is proud to be presenting the concert. This is Larry Cordle, The Opening Act!

