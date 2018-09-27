Very few artists have a voice you can spot from note one. LEAH BLEVINS is one of them. A native of Sandy Hook, KY, Blevins discovered her passion for expressing words, stories and life experiences through song at an early age. Heavily influenced by church hymns and country and rock legends Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Janis Joplin, Leah’s distinct country, bluesy songwriting and voice differentiates her from the ordinary singer/songwriter in Nashville. Her latest EP “Walk Home” spotlights her haunting voice and touching lyrics. You can catch her in action on the Headliners stage this Saturday (9/29) appearing with the amazing Amanda Shires. 91.9 WFPK Roots & Boots is proud to present the show. Here’s a taste of her latest record with the single “God, Help Me”. This is Leah Blevins, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.