The album title alone tells you a lot about where this folk-rock singer-songwriter is coming from. Fine But Dying, the third album from Liza Anne, (Elizabeth Anne Odachowski) offers honest and insightful assessments of her frustration and disappointment as she tries to balance relationships with herself, other people and her panic disorder. The experience of learning how to cope with the illness has been a big influence on her work. The album also explores the ideas of falling in love while dealing with mental illness, subjects she had shied away from on her previous works. Liza Anne will be appearing with Ray LaMontagne tonight (10/18) at the Louisville Palace. 91.9 WFPK is proud to present this show. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the song Kid Gloves, an ominous, bristling piece about not treating someone like they’re fragile just because they’re struggling with something. This is Liza Anne, The Opening Act.

More info: Official Facebook Twitter Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.