Australian indie-folk duo, Luluc is the work of songwriter and vocalist Zoë Randell and multi-instrumentalist and singer Steve Hassett. Now currently based in Brooklyn, the band is noted for their understated sound. Their music is at times masterful in its minimalism, but anything but quiet in its impact which has won them critical acclaim and notable champions like, Lucinda Williams, Nick Drake’s manager/producer, Joe Boyd, and the National’s Aaron Dessner and Matt Berninger to name but a few. You can catch the two in action this Thursday at Zanzabar appearing with another one of their fans: J Mascis. Check out the song Kids from their 3rd and latest album SCULPTOR on SubPop. This is Luluc, The Opening Act!

Official Instagram Facebook Twitter