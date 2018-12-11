We’ve been fans since day one. Mark Charles Heidinger is the principle singer/songwriter for the alt-folk musical project, Vandaveer. Born in Ohio and raised just outside Lexington, Heidinger was bitten by the musical bug when his father gave him his first acoustic guitar at the age of fourteen. In 2004 he wisely followed his better half to Washington, DC, where his songwriting career took flight soon after. Vandaveer has released five full-length LPs and two EPs since 2007, touring extensively. AllMusic.com writes, “Heidinger explores the complexities of the human condition with masterful precision and a poignancy earned through experience.” Returning to Kentucky in 2015 to raise his family, Heidinger now calls Louisville home. You can catch Mark in action tomorrow at WFPK’s Winter Wednesday opening for Louisville-natives The Watson Twins. Check out the tune Spite by Vandaveer. This is Mark Charles Heidinger, The Opening Act!

