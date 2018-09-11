Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Matthew McNeal is known for blurring the lines between alternative, soul, and rock & roll genres with inventive music and lyrical style. The Fort Worth, Texas native works to bring analog sounds and classic songwriting into the modern era without gimmicks. Matthew and long-time drummer Andre Black teamed up with Israel Nash and his band at Nash’s studio in the heart of the Texas hill country. With Grammy award-winning Ted Young at the helm of a 16-track tape machine, the group spent four days recording nine tracks that would become ‘Good Luck’, Matthew’s second studio album. Ever the road warrior, Mathew and band roll into town this Friday appearing with Israel Nash at Zanzabar. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Here from the latest album is the track Rumorosa. This is Matthew McNeal, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Twitter Facebook Instagram

Catch The Opening Act Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 EST.