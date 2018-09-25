Named after a skateboard move from an 80’s skate film, Los Angeles band NIGHTMARE AIR emphasizes sonic momentum, during both live performances and in the studio. Named one of the “Top 10 Modern Shoegaze Bands”, the trio, comprised of Dave Dupuis, a veteran of L.A. shoegazers Film School and Swaan Miller, whose stark acoustic album melted hearts and faces everywhere, meticulously layer boy-girl harmonies, pulsing pop synths, psych noise loops and glam soaked walls of guitars with powerhouse drumming delivered by Jimmy Lucido, formerly of the Strays. In their years of touring, headlining clubs and playing festivals, they’ve supported heavyweights from Smashing Pumpkins, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Kills, and The Dandy Warhols to name a few. Currently touring in support of their second studio album “Fade Out” on Nevado Music , you can experience their energetic massive wall of sound tonight (9/25) at Headliners appearing with musical legend Gary Numan on his Second Savage North American Tour. Here with the track “Who’s Your Lover” is Nightmare Air, The Opening Act!

