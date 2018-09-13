South Carolina native Nikki Lane had a breakthrough year in 2015 with the release of her sophomore album All or Nothin’, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. The disc earned her an Americana Music Association nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year. Despite not writing her first song until age 25, she’s been praised by Rolling Stone for her ‘gritty twang, dirty blues and whip-smart taste for dangerous melody… carrying the torch of rebels like Wanda Jackson and Johnny Cash without trying to reclaim a bygone era.’ With her latest record Highway Queen, Lane emerges as one of country and rock’s most gifted songwriters, blending potent lyrics, unbridled blues guitars and vintage Sixties country-pop swagger. Her new music resonates as easily with Lana Del Rey and Jenny Lewis fans as those of Neil Young and Tom Petty. Nikki‘s appearing this Friday at Iroquois Amphitheater with Cody Jinks. Catch this show, and you’ve hit the jackpot! This is Nikki Lane, The Opening Act!

