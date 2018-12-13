He’s one of Louisville’s most respected and in-demand musicians, performing and touring with artists and bands such as Bonnie Prince Billy, Dawn Landes, Slow Down Johnny, Arnett Hollow, and Watty Peytona just to name a few. Chris Rodahaffer has stepped out musically in a new direction with his debut solo album Unfamiliar Skies, performing under the name of Roadie. The recording took place in NYC, with Chris on guitar and vocals, Ray Rizzo on drums, Josh Kauffman on keys, Mark Kelley (bassist for The Roots) on bass, and Jason Lawrence on percussion. The record also features guest vocal appearances by Dawn Landes and Will Oldham. You can catch Roadie in action this Saturday (12/15) at Zanzabar appearing with C2 & The Brothers Reed. Here with a taste of what you’ll be hearing, is the song “When I Can See”. This is Roadie, The Opening Act.