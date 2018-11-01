He’s worked odd jobs, from landscaper to door-to-door roofing salesman in addition to musician, doing what it takes to pay the bills. Love, hope and empathy have long been touchstones of Ryan Culwell’s writing, crafting poignant portraits of ordinary folks just trying to get by, men and women doing their best to make it through the day with dignity and self-respect in trying times, often leading to comparisons to Bruce Springsteen or Steve Earle. His latest album, The Last American is about the struggles of ordinary Americans, with the lead single, Can You Hear Me, inspired by the death of Eric Garner, the black man who died after being put in a choke hold by a police officer in New York. Ryan has performed with the likes of Patty Griffin and Hayes Carll, currently touring with Will Hoge and making an appearance this Saturday (11/3) at Zanzabar. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! This is Ryan Culwell, The Opening Act!

