SASAMI (Sasami Ashworth) has been making music in the Los Angeles area, in almost every way you can, for the last decade. From playing French horn in orchestras and studios, to playing keys and guitar in local rock bands, contributing vocals/string/horn arrangements to studio albums, producing tracks for other respected artists in addition to teaching music, she has gained a reputation as an all-around musical badass. She spent the last two and half years as a so-called “Synth Queen,” touring the world non-stop with artists like King Tuff and making records in the band Cherry Glazerr. She finds herself in town tomorrow opening for Soccer Mommy at Zanzabar. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Her long anticipated solo album is planned for release in early 2019. Here’s a taste of the new album with the track Callous. This is SASAMI, The Opening Act!

