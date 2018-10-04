Motivated by the desire to explore musically, taking chances with writing and performance that they otherwise couldn’t backing other artists, guitarist Jeremy Fetzer and pedal steel player Spencer Cullum formed Steelism. The Nashville-based duo met while backing up singer Caitlin Rose on a UK tour. They began writing together after discovering a shared interest in classic movie soundtrack composers and 60s instrumental artists including Booker T. and the M.G.s and The Ventures. Musically they have been described as a “country twang, jazz, blues, R&B, surf guitar, and Ennio Morricone-like movie soundtrack washed in a 21st century blend.” They are currently touring with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, both as show openers and Carl’s backing band. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show tonight (10/4) at Headliners. From their latest album ISM is the track Eno Nothing. This is Steelism, The Opening Act!

