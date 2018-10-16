Full of grit, soul, and a dash of tenderness, Tennessee Jet is the alter ego/one-man band/tour de force of Nashville musician TJ McFarland. It’s a powerful, rockin’, badass sound; all produced by one talented musician whose own musical heroes are as diverse as Dwight Yoakam, The White Stripes, and Kurt Cobain, with early musical influences, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, George Strait and Merle Haggard. Jet cut his musical teeth playing country music in and around Oklahoma where he was raised. He came by his country honestly through the rodeo; his mom was a barrel racer, and his dad rode saddle bronc. For years he played with bands and different configurations – everything from full five piece country bands to rock trios to solo folk shows. In order to create something different and new, he decided to combine it all do it all by himself. WFPK’s Roots & Boots welcomes Jet in action Thursday (10/18) at Headliners appearing with Ward Davis and Jericho Woods. This is TN Jet, The Opening Act!

