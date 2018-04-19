Today, we are celebrating Earth! Listen for music and interviews with prominent proponents of conservation and taking care of our planet throughout today’s programming!

6-9am – Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

8am – John T. Walczak, Director of The Louisville Zoo and Kyle Shepard to talk about Zoo Conservation efforts

9am-12pm – John Timmons

9am – Dee Lynch from KAIRE – Kentuckiana Air Education

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12:30pm – Lauren Hendricks from The Forecastle Foundation

1:30pm – Speed of Sound with Jack Johnson

2:30pm – David Phemister from The Nature Conservancy.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3:20pm – Kay Milam from The Butterfly Trees documentary.

4:20pm – Ben Evans whose film “EVOLVE: Driving a Clean Future in Coal Country” is coming out on Vimeo VOD today!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

For a decade singer Erika Wennerstrom fronted the rock band Heartless Bastards. Now she’s released her first solo album, Sweet Unknown. It was influenced by the thoughts and ideas she had after taking the psychedellic Ayahuasca (eye-uh-wah-ska) in the Amazon jungle. Erika tells that story and performs with her band on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Legend of Captain Beefheart, Opinions on Kacey Musgraves & Sarah Shook

Hosts Jim and Greg explore the legend of Captain Beefheart, a musician with a larger-than-life personality who blurred the lines of music, art and noise. Also, they talk with longtime Captain Beefheart collaborator Gary Lucas and share their thoughts on why Beefheart’s music, however difficult, is of value. Plus, the hosts review new albums from country artists Kacey Musgraves and Sarah Shook.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Kasey Maier, Executive Director of The Waterfront Botanical Gardens.

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.