6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Louisville’s Mama Said String Band appearing with OHLM and Hot Brown Smackdown at Headliners Saturday get today’s spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

4:20 pm – Vibe of The Week – a new feature with Sasha Renee from The Vibe Open Mic which showcases Comedy, Poetry, and Music.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Portland’s Haley Heynderickx strips back the freak folk production on her new album to give you straight up folk. The Slingshot artist plays a mini concert of original songs featuring her sharp poetry and intricate acoustic finger-picking, and covers Townes van Zandt.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Jason Isbell & Opinions on Cardi B

For country singer/songwriter Jason Isbell‘s latest record, The Nashville Sound, he wrote about his role as a father and an artist in today’s America. It ended up being his most political album yet, addressing issues like white privilege and working class frustrations. Jason joins Jim and Greg to talk about songwriting, ethics, sobriety, and performs a special acoustic set. Plus, the hosts review the debut studio album from rap sensation Cardi B.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.