6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Kyle Craft is appearing with Dr. Dog this Friday at The Mercury Ballroom.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Dr. Dog (Encore interview)

2pm – Interview with Dr. Dog (new interview) who is playing at The Mercury Ballroom this Friday!

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Hailu Mergia was a member of one of the most popular bands in the 70s in Ethiopia. But after a tour of the US he decided to stay, rather than return to his home, which was in the throes of the Ethiopian Civil War. Hear about the musical twist of fate that rebooted Hailu’s career and led to a new album on the next World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Exile on Main St.

Though originally panned by many critics, the Rolling Stones’ 1972 album Exile on Main St. is now considered a masterpiece. Jim and Greg serve up a classic album dissection for the deeply influential recording.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.