6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Nashville’s funky Luthi appears with Moon Taxi at Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday.

11am – Nalani and Sarina stop by today.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Gillian Welch

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – The Cordovas Live from our performance studio!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Sunny War cut her performance chops busking for nearly a decade on Venice Beach, where she hung out with people she calls “gutter punks”. We talk about the drug-induced near-death experience that landed her in a sober living facility, and how she honed a folk-meets-blues-meets-punk guitar style that’s arresting and unique.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor & Songs About the Devil

Over seven albums and 18 years, Mastodon has stretched the definition of metal. Co-founder, drummer and lyricist Brann Dailor recently joined Jim and Greg to look back over the band’s career. The conversation ranges from forming in Atlanta to coping with personal tragedy through music. They also couldn’t resist asking how the heck they wound up as wildlings on Game of Thrones. Plus, Jim and Greg share a few of their favorite songs about the devil.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Nicholas Layman of Black Bird Of Paradise is coming by to talk about his new music!

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.