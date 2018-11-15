6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Get to know Amy Stroup before she opens for Lissie Saturday at Headliners.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with J. Mascis

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

David Byrne tells stories about the songs on his latest solo album, American Utopia, which zoom in on the mind of a dog, the forgotten regions of the brain and a chicken’s idea of heaven. Byrne also reflects on the evolution of his voice since his days fronting Talking Heads.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Lennon v. McCartney Solo Careers & Opinions on Vince Staples & Makaya McCraven

This week, Jim and Greg discuss the post-Beatles careers of John Lennon and Paul McCartney… The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Plus, they review a stripped down new release from rapper Vince Staples and a hip-hop infused jazz album from drummer Makaya McCraven.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Future Killer stops by to talk about his show this Friday at Odeon.

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.