6-9am – Duke
6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Zac Clark gets the spotlight. He’s opening for Guster at Headliners Saturday!
11am – Tyler Stiller stops by before his show Friday with a Field of Kings reunion at Nirvana.
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with Joan Jett
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
We kick off the World Cafe’s Sense of Place trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, with a live hometown session with KT Tunstall. Tunstall grew up not far from Edinburgh and began her career there – she talks about that as well as the new album she just released in October, Wax.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
21st Century Protest Music & Opinions on Robyn
Jim and Greg discuss the impact of protest music in the 21st century and name a few of their favorite tracks from the genre from the last 18 years. They also review Robyn‘s new album, Honey, and Greg chooses a favorite song to add to the Desert Island Jukebox.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.