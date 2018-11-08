6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Zac Clark gets the spotlight. He’s opening for Guster at Headliners Saturday!

11am – Tyler Stiller stops by before his show Friday with a Field of Kings reunion at Nirvana.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Joan Jett

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

We kick off the World Cafe’s Sense of Place trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, with a live hometown session with KT Tunstall. Tunstall grew up not far from Edinburgh and began her career there – she talks about that as well as the new album she just released in October, Wax.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

21st Century Protest Music & Opinions on Robyn

Jim and Greg discuss the impact of protest music in the 21st century and name a few of their favorite tracks from the genre from the last 18 years. They also review Robyn‘s new album, Honey, and Greg chooses a favorite song to add to the Desert Island Jukebox.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.