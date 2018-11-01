6-9am – Duke
6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Ryan Culwell appearing with Will Hoge at Zanzabar Saturday get the spotlight!
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with Elvis Costello
3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Stella Donnelly has a voice that will knock your socks off. And she uses it to sing songs that are charming, clever and funny – But also serious. Like the song she wrote before the #MeToo movement about the harmful impact of the expression “boys will be boys.” Don’t miss Stella Donnelly on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Scary Songs For Halloween & Opinions on Greta Van Fleet
Jim and Greg celebrate Halloween this week with a few of their favorite genre-spanning scary songs. Plus, we hear a selection of scary tunes nominated by listeners from around the country. They’ll also give their opinions on the debut album from rock band Greta Van Fleet.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.