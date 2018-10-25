6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Jalen N’Gonda opening for Lake Street Dive tonight gets the spotlight!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Members Show with Lake Street Dive! (playing at The Brown tonight!)

3pm-6pm –Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

As Mountain Man, Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig huddle around one microphone to deliver glorious and intimate songs in harmony. On the next World Cafe, the three musicians perform live and share the story of the cross-country road trip that led to making their first new album together in 8 years.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Film & T.V. Music Supervisor Susan Jacobs, Opinions on Prince & Sam Phillips

This week, Jim and Greg talk with Emmy-winning music supervisor Susan Jacobs. Over her 30 year career, she’s worked with directors like Spike Lee, David O. Russell and Robert Altman on placing music within movies. Most recently, she made the jump to television with HBO’s Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies. Jim and Greg talk to Susan about the effects of great music on screen and how she convinced Led Zeppelin to let her expertly use the band’s music in Sharp Objects. They’ll also review new albums from Prince and singer-songwriter Sam Phillips.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.