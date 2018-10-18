6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Liza Anne appearing with Ray LaMontagne at the Louisville Palace tonight gets the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Sting & Shaggy

3pm-6pm –Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Old Crow Medicine Show are celebrating 20 years of making old timey folk music and their latest album is a Dave Cobb produced collection, called Volunteer. Ketch Secor of the band joins Ann Powers for a solo session in Nashville, and discusses why he was drawn to writing about a refugee’s experience in the song “A World Away,” and some of the Southern references on the group’s latest disc. On the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Beatles Audio Engineer Geoff Emerick

It’s Buried Treasures time yet again. Jim and Greg share some new under-the-radar music that you need to hear! Plus, they revisit their 2006 conversation with Geoff Emerick, an audio engineer who worked on the classic Beatles albums Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road. Emerick passed away this month at the age of 72.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.