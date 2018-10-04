6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Steelism opening for and backing Carl Broemel at Headliners tonight get the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Carl Broemel who plays at Headliners tonight.

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Ray LaMontagne is known for keeping his personal life quite personal, but on the next World Cafe, he opens up about his music, his family and his childhood. We’ll hear an intimate conversation and gorgeous live performances of songs from Ray LaMontagne’s new album, Part Of The Light, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Diss Tracks & Rock Doctors

Though music can be a mighty force that brings people together, it can also be weaponized. Jim and Greg look at memorable times musicians have used their art to settle scores in song: their favorite diss tracks of all time. They also bring back the Rock Doctors segment to help a mom find songs that empower her son without toxic masculinity. Basically the polar opposite of diss tracks.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.