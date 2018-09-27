6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Leah Blevins who opens for Amanda Shires at Headliners Saturday gets today’s spotlight.

11am – Listen for a Members Only Show with The Revivalists before their show tonight at Iroquois Amphitheater!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Kristin Hersh

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Nobody sounds quite like DeVotchKa. The band surrounds the striking voice of singer Nick Urata with sousaphone, accordion, theremin and violin. Their music has caught the ears of music fans and filmmakers – DeVotchKa’s music was used in the film Little Miss Sunshine. DeVotchKa performs live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Dessa & Opinions on Paul McCartney

Dessa is a poet, singer and hip hop artist who is as interested in scientific theory as she is in lyricism. Her latest album, Chime, showcases her unique hybrid of clever rapping and singing about sometimes weighty issues. Dessa joined Jim and Greg at the Goose Island Tap Room for a conversation and a live performance. Plus, Jim and Greg review Sir Paul McCartney‘s latest, Egypt Station.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.