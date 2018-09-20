6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – Mel Fisher

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Ani DiFranco

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

On the eve of Paul Simon’s retirement from recording music and touring, renowned music critic and author Robert Hilburn joins us to discuss his latest book, Paul Simon: The Life. It follows Simon’s enduring career, exploring the stories behind pivotal moments like the breakout hit “The Sound of Silence,” and his 1986 comeback solo album, Graceland. Robert Hilburn on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Disco & Seymour Stein

For decades, people have maligned disco music. This week, Jim and Greg take an in-depth look at the genre from its origins in marginalized communities to its height of popularity. They’ll also explore groundbreaking artists like Sylvester, the Bee Gees and more. Also, Greg talks to Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein about signing acts like the Ramones and Madonna.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Mel Fisher

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.