6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Louisville’s Alanna Fugate gets the spotlight. Opening for Mason Jennings at Headliners on 9/8.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Eels

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4:30pm – Grackle premieres a song from their new album The Quiet Noise.

5pm – Tyler Lance Walker Gill and Oscar Parsons of Thomas A. Minor and The Picket Line drop by before their show tonight at The Mercury Ballroom.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Amos Lee’s new record comes out on Friday, and to celebrate we’ll hear live music from his recent concert in Seattle and hang out with the muse who inspired one of Amos’ new songs. Her name is Maya, and Amos met her a couple years ago when she was battling kidney cancer. Amos celebrates Maya’s upcoming 9th birthday and shares some of the songs he sent during treatment to cheer her up.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Billions Co-Creator & Screenwriter Brian Koppelman, Opinions on The Coup & Amanda Shires

Brian Koppelman makes his living as the showrunner, co-creator and writer for the Showtime series Billions. Jim and Greg talk with Koppelman about how he innovatively uses music in the critically acclaimed show. They also discuss his past career as an A&R executive, where he discovered artists like singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman. They’ll also review the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You and the new release from country artist Amanda Shires.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.