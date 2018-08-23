6-9am – Mel
6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Chicago indie-rockers Lala Lala opening for Wolf Parade tonight at Headliners get the spotlight.
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with Death Cab For Cutie
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Sean Cunningham of The Cunning who are playing tonight at The Kentucky State Fair!
4pm – The Feedback premeire a new song!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Dermot Kennedy has been called onstage by Glen Hansard and collaborated with Kanye West’s go to producer – it’s seems clear why the moment you hear the relatively unknown Dubliner sing. He plays live and talks about the emotional roots of his music on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Remembering Aretha Franklin
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, has died at age 76. This week, Jim and Greg celebrate the life and career of the legend. They’ll discuss her discography, music, activism, and impact.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.