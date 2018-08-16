6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Urban Tropic is the opener for Curio Key Club tonight at Zanzabar.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Dick Sisto and Richard McCarther to talk about the Lionel Hampton Tribute this Friday at The Clifton Center

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4:30pm – Chris Rodahoffer of Roadie who play tonight at The Mercury Ballroom for the 502 Locals Originals Series.

5pm – An hour of the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Tomorrow Death Cab for Cutie will release a new album called Thank You For Today – and today you can hear the new songs live. Singer Ben Gibbard talks about how running ultramarathons has changed him as an artist, reflects on the band’s earliest days in Seattle, and reveals some of the moments in the group’s career that have meant the most to him personally. Also, listen for a tribute to The Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Roxy Music

Jim and Greg dig into Roxy Music‘s influential 1972 self-titled debut album. They get the inside story of the recording of Roxy Music with former Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera, and discuss the album’s lasting impact.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm- J.C. Dennison from auralgamiSOUNDS/Obsolete Staircases Sunday Series No. 5 this Sunday at Butchertown Social

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.