6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today we spotlight Louisville’s Cereal Glyphs opening for Jon Spencer tonight at Zanzabar.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5pm – Scott Mertz from Proles will be by to talk about the 502 Locals Originals Series at Mercury Ballroom tonight.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

For over 50 years, Nick Lowe has been a producer, songwriter, and performer – from his early days in the British rock group Brinsley Schwartz, to his solo work as a power pop artist in the 1980’s, and now his newest collaboration, with the instrumental rockabilly band Los Straightjackets. He’ll talk about how he teamed up the band, and share some wisdom from his former father-in-law, Johnny Cash.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sound Opinions at Sea & Phoebe Bridgers

This week, Jim and Greg take the show to the water with the episode Sound Opinions at Sea! They’ll share some of their favorite songs about oceans, seas and more! Plus, a conversation and live performance at the Goose Island Tap Room in Chicago with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.