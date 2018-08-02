6-9am – Duke
6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Louisville rockers Light Treasons opening for Foxbat at Headliners Saturday get the spotlight today.
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with Arcade Fire
3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Rainbow Kitten Surprise is featured.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper invented shock-rock in the 1970s, sparking controversy with his ghoulishly theatrical live shows and hard rock hits like “School’s Out” and “I’m Eighteen.” Alice Cooper joins Jim and Greg for a career-spanning conversation.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.