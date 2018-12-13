Please join us for New Member December!

6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Roadie will be appearing with C2 & The Brothers Reed Sat.(12/15) at Zanzabar.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Kurt Vile and his band The Violators stopped by the World Cafe studios recently to record live songs from Kurt’s new album, Bottle It In. On the next World Cafe, we’ll hear the rockin’ results and an interview with Kurt that includes stories about tangling with the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the country music that J Mascis turned Kurt on to.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Best Albums of 2018

This week, Jim and Greg share their favorite albums of 2018. They also hear picks from Sound Opinions producers and listeners.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.