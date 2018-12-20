6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Arlo McKinley opening for Tyler Childers at the Palace Dec. 29 gets the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

While making her latest album Magic Gone, Kiley Lutz who performs as Petal came out as queer and sought treatment for depression and panic disorder. Lutz describes the pivotal moment that made her seek help and shares why it’s important to her to talk about mental health as well as shows off her ripping sense of fuzzy guitar power pop on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sound Opinions Holiday Spectacular

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Sound Opinions has a new sack full of holiday music for you. Jim and Greg welcome back record crate explorer and Christmas music aficionado Andy Cirzan for our annual Holiday Spectacular. This year, Andy celebrates his 30th season of hunting for Christmas music you’ll hear nowhere else!

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.