6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – Mel Fisher

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Soft power is the act of using coercion rather than force to change things. On Doe Paoro’s (AKA Sonia Kreitzer) new record of the same name, she uses the concept to address the changes she wanted to make in her life. She also talks about being a yogi, and the art of silent meditation. Doe Paoro performs live on the next World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Singer-Songwriter Amanda Shires & Opinions on Anderson .Paak & Art Brut

This week, Jim and Greg have a conversation with country singer-songwriter Amanda Shires at the Goose Island Tap Room in Chicago. They discuss her literary lyrics, her latest album To The Sunset and how becoming a mom has influenced her art. She’ll also perform live. Jim and Greg will also review new albums from hip hop artist Anderson .Paak and indie rock band Art Brut.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.