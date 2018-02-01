6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Nashville’s Los Colognes are today’s focus, opening for Blues Traveler Feb 6 at the Mercury Ballroom.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Gary Clark, Jr.

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Dr. Dundiff has new songs to share with us!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The World Cafe’s David Dye traveled to South Africa to record sessions with artists in their native country. We’ll hear two of those sessions on the next World Cafe. One with Johnny Clegg who formed South Africa’s first multiracial band, Juluka. And another with Freshlyground, an Afro-fusion band. Bring your passport. We’re going to South Africa on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Vic Mensa, Opinions on tUnE-yArDs, Dolores O’Riordan & Hugh Masekela

On his debut record, The Autobiography, Vic Mensa raps about his life growing up on the South Side of Chicago. With a confessional tone, he explores topics like community, violence, drugs, and racism. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Mensa about his influences, his struggles and the experience of growing up “five blocks from the projects and five blocks from Obama’s house.” Plus, they review the latest album from tUnE-yArDs, Jim pays tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries and Greg bids farewell to South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.