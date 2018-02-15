6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Twin Peaks opening for Portugal.The Man at the Palace on Saturday get today’s spot.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Elbow

2pm – Interview with Fruition who play tonight at Zanzabar!

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

After being dropped off to live at a school for the blind when he was just 7 years old, Jimmy Carter thought his world had ended. But it was there that he met the friends who would become The Blind Boys of Alabama. Jimmy tells stories about singing gospel music in the segregated south and the Blind Boys perform on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

“I Want You Back”Songs for Valentine’s Day & Opinions on Justin Timberlake

When candy, flowers, and love notes fail to woo your sweetie back, there’s only one thing left to do: stake out under a window, hold up that boom box and blast an “I Want You Back” song. This Valentine’s Day, Jim and Greg present their favorite pleading songs. Plus, they’ll review the new album from Justin Timberlake.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.