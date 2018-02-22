6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Australian Dean Lewis it today’s feature, opening for Brett Dennen at Headliners on Monday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Arctic Monkeys

2pm – Interview with Editors

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper never expected to quit their day jobs to make music as Mt. Joy, but the success of their song “Astrovan” on Spotify convinced them to take the leap. Now, NPR has gotten behind the band as one of their up and coming Slingshot picks for 2017. Find out what the buzz is about in a session with Kallao on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sir the Baptist & Opinions on MGMT

In many ways, Chicago artist and producer Sir the Baptist is a chaplain in the R&B scene. He creates hip hop infused music that bridges the gap between his gospel roots and the world around him. Jim and Greg talk to Sir about making music with a message, plus he performs in studio with a 10-piece band. Jim and Greg will also review the new album from MGMT.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.