6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Billy Raffoul, opening for ZZ Ward at Mercury Ballroom on Saturday (2/10) gets the spotlight today.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

2pm – Interview with Mura Masa

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Mississippi Hill Country Blues master RL Boyce jams with North Mississippi All-Stars leader Luther Dickinson in a groove driven mini concert on the next World Cafe. Dickenson also produced Boyce’s second, long awaited 2017 album Roll and Tumble.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Cover Songs, Opinions on First Aid Kit & Mark E. Smith

Jim and Greg talk to author Ray Padgett about his book Cover Me: The Stories Behind the Greatest Cover Songs of All Time. They discuss the roots of the term “cover” and dig into the surprising stories behind some of rock’s most notable examples, from Elvis’s rendition of “Hound Dog” to the Feelies doing the Rolling Stones. Plus, Jim and Greg share a few of their favorite cover songs. Plus, a review of Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit and a remembrance of Mark E. Smith of The Fall.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.