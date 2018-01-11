6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Whiskey Bent Valley Boys opening for Travelin’ McCourys at Headliners this Friday get todays spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with St. Vincent

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

In July NPR Music published the Turning the Tables list, highlighting the 150 greatest albums by women. On the next World Cafe, Ann Powers and two contributors to the list, Gwen Thompkins and Alison Fensterstock, grab records by Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse. Both singers were powerful yet vulnerable, both died too young at age 27, and both have incredible lasting legacies to explore.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Alex Cox & Opinions on N.E.R.D.

Few filmmakers have embodied the punk aesthetic like Alex Cox. He joins Jim and Greg to discuss the classic LA punk soundtrack to Repo Man, the making of the Sex Pistols biopic Sid and Nancy, and his fruitful collaborations with Joe Strummer. Plus, a review of the new album from Pharrell Williams’s side project N.E.R.D.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Louisville Improvisors stop by before Improvapalooza this Friday at The Bards Town.

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.