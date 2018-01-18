6-9am – Mel Fisher

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Little Bandit opening for Margo Price at Headliners Saturday (1/20) gets the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie

2pm – Interview with Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

World Cafe travels to South Africa with our Sense of Place series! New music as we explore the psychedelic rock scene in both Cape Town and Johannesburg, with Sannie Fox and the internationally buzzed about Sol Gems. The artists share how their nation’s difficult social history influences them, and what South Africa is like today, as well as play live.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Iron & Wine and Opinions on Jeff Rosenstock

Sam Beam has been releasing his signature indie folk records under the moniker Iron & Wine for over 15 years. His 2017 effort, Beast Epic, returns to his stripped down, acoustic roots. Jim and Greg interview Sam Beam at the Goose Island Barrelhouse and they talk about his sound, collaborations and fatherhood. He also delivers a performance in front of a live audience. Plus, a review of the new album by punk rocker Jeff Rosenstock.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.