6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Rocker Jaxon Lee Swain, appearing with Quiet Hollers at Headliners Sat. (1/27) is today’s focus.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Lindsey Buckingham

2pm – Glenn Hughes

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Two things spring to mind when many of us think about music and South Africa – Paul Simon’s 1986 album Graceland and the rich landscape of South African jazz. We hear about both with interviews from Paul Simon, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, trumpet player Hugh Masekela and saxophonist McCoy Mrubata in the next Sense of Place episode on the World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

New Wave & Alison Moyet

Jim and Greg talk to Lori Majewski about her book Mad World: An Oral History of New Wave Artists and the Songs That Defined the 1980s, co-written with Jonathan Bernstein. In it, the authors reveal why New Wave caught on so strongly with pop fans and the media, especially post-punk in the U.K. Plus, an interview with Alison Moyet, an English singer-songwriter that came up in the New Wave scene, and is still making waves musically.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.