6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – Mel Fisher
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Joshua Ostrander spent 15 years slogging away in bands. After a couple of record deals, and a whole lot of songwriting, he went solo, became Mondo Cozmo and wrote Shine – a song that went to number one on the Adult Alternative chart. Mondo Cozmo shares his success story and performs on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Mixtapes 2017 & Musical In Memoriam
As 2017 comes to a close, hosts Jim and Greg present DJ sets full of some of their favorite songs of the year. They’ll also pay tribute to some of the musicians who died in 2017.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.