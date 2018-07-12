FORECASTLE DAY! LISTEN FOR ARTISTS FROM FORECASTLE FESTIVALS OF THE PAST AND PRESENT ALL DAY LONG, AND GUESTS FROM THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL TOO!

6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

8am – Jecorey “1200” Arthur

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

10am – Scott Carney of Wax Fang

11am – Michael Cleveland

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – Carly Johnson

1pm – Interview with Houndmouth

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Diane Downs of Louisville Leopards

4pm – Cheyenne Mize of Maiden Radio

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The scream you hear Neko Case let out on the title track of her latest album Hell-On comes from a very real place. Over the past few years she has fought to find safety from stalking, and while she was in the middle of making the new record, her home was destroyed in a fire. She shares what keeps her going in difficult times and plays live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Sound Opinions LIVE

So many talented musicians perform on Sound Opinions, but we don’t always have time to air every song. Jim and Greg share some of their favorite never-before-heard live performances from artists like Beach Slang and Arcade Fire. Plus, they unearth even more favorite performances from our archive.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Teddy Abrams, Curator of The WFPK Port Stage at this year’s Forecastle Festival

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.