6-9am – Mel

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, listen for Metric opening for the Smashing Pumpkins at the KFC YUM Center on Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Sheryl Crow

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

It’s an encore presentation of our session with The War on Drugs. The band performs live music from their album, A Deeper Understanding, which won the Grammy award for Best Rock Album earlier this year. And lead singer and guitarist Adam Granduciel talks about making the record, discovering Bob Dylan’s music and learning to manage his anxiety.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & MSNBC’s Ari Melber

It’s time yet again for Jim and Greg to open their treasure chests and reveal relatively unknown new albums YOU need to hear! They’ll also talk to the host of MSNBC’s The Beat, Ari Melber, about his love for rap music and how he integrates it into his political coverage.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.