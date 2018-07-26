6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – Mel

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Jimmy Eat World

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Dave Lory met Jeff Buckley in 1993 and co-managed him through his short career. In his new book Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye, he shares stories from their time together and remembers the day he got the call that Jeff had drowned at only the age of 30. Hear that and some rare live Jeff Buckley performances on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

PJ Morton & Opinions on Drake

PJ Morton is an indie soul artist that just happens to be in Maroon 5, one of the biggest pop groups in the country. But his solo sound is light years away from Top 40 R&B, blending his New Orleans gospel roots with strains of Stevie Wonder. PJ joins Jim and Greg for a conversation and performance. Plus, Jim and Greg discuss the cultural zeitgeist which is rapper Drake’s latest album.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Nick Dittmeier is coming by to talk about his show at Floyd Co Brewing Company on Saturday.

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.