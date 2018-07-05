6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Satchel’s Pawn Shop at Headliners this Saturday!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Mike Doughty

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

3pm – Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb stop by before their show tonight at The Brown Theater!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real have been Neil Young’s backing band. And Lukas is the son of Willie Nelson. Along with the occasional propensity for getting the giggles, Lukas and Willie share tremendous musicianship and heartfelt songwriting, as you’ll hear in this encore presentation as Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real rock a live performance.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Best Albums of 2018 So Far

The year is half over and we think it’s time to share some of our favorite albums of 2018 so far! Find out what albums Jim and Greg have at the top of their lists, plus hear from some listeners.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Todd Hildreth will be here to talk about the ALC jazz Fest happening July 7th.

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.