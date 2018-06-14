6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Ruen Brothers playing Live Lunch and opening for Metric Friday at the Mercury Ballroom

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2 pm – Interview with Typhoon (tonight at Headliners!)

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Natalie Prass had a new album written but not yet recorded when the 2016 election happened. With how she had been feeling after the results came in, you might expect an angry sounding record, but The Future and The Past is full of a dancy sense of hope. She will explain why, and how Stevie Wonder is partially responsible on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Joni Mitchell’s Blue

Almost 50 years ago, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell released what became her signature album, Blue. The record is full of complex lyrics, gorgeous guitar and deeply personal themes. Jim and Greg do a classic album dissection of Blue, sharing the context of the record, exploring its lasting impact and looking in depth at its impressive track list.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.