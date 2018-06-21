6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Ratboys appearing with Hop Along at Zanzabar on Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Derek Smalls is the legendary bassist from the seminal hard rock band Spinal Tap, but now he’s striking out on his own with Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing). The album features some of the rock legends that Smalls has befriended over the years including Dweezil Zappa, David Crosby, Donald Fagan, and at least three drummers for, you know, insurance purposes.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Margo Price & Anthony Bourdain

This week, Jim and Greg are joined by country singer-songwriter Margo Price. Price is signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records, and her sound is a blend of outlaw country and roots music. A natural born storyteller, Price joined the hosts for an interview and performance. Plus, Jim and Greg revisit their interview with world traveler and chef Anthony Bourdain, who we lost recently. He was 61.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.