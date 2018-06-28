6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Villa Mure opens for Mutts Friday at Kaiju.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – Mark Charles Heidinger and Ben Sollee talk about The Louisville Leopard Percussionists’ “1993” show at Headliners this Friday.

2pm – Interview with The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The Polaris Music Prize celebrates the best in Canadian music, and recently announced its long list of 40 nominees for best album. Native Canadian and host Talia Schlanger takes you North of the border to sample the incredibly diverse list – from household names like Arcade Fire and Bahamas to an emerging Montreal artist covering a Haitian folk song.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Hinds & Opinions on Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Parquet Courts & More

Jim and Greg talk with two members of the Spanish women rock band Hinds about their unique take on punk rock and how they’ve reached fans in America and the U.K. Also, with an influx of new releases, it’s time for a review round-up! Jim and Greg give their opinions on new albums from Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Neko Case and Parquet Courts.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.