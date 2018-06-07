6-9am – Mel

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Meet Colter Wall, opening for John Prine @ the Palace Friday

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with The B-52’s

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

First Aid Kit’s latest album Ruins showcases the Swedish sister duo’s signature harmonies and contemporary take on classic country. But in our live session, they also go punk on one song called “You Are the Problem Here”. It was inspired by a sexual assault case they read about in the news. We listen back to First Aid Kit’s January visit in an encore edition of World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Anxious Anthems & Leon Bridges

Forget “Keep Calm and Carry On”. This week, Jim and Greg play their favorite Anxious Anthems. Then, they chat with some listeners to hear what songs make them nervous. Plus, the hosts sit down with soul singer Leon Bridges. Leon’s latest album, Good Thing, marks his transition into an adventurous new sound.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.