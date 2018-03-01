6-9am – Mel

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Louisville’s Second Story Man plays tonight at Kaiju with Lung.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Aloe Blacc

2pm – Interview with Brigid Kaelin

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Jorge Drexler was the first Uruguayan to ever win an Oscar. He also trained as a doctor before becoming a musician. The charming and poetic overachiever performs a whimsical set of live songs from his latest album Salvavidas De Hielo, and reflects on the many twists and turns his professional life has taken.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Don Was, Opinions on Superchunk & Dessa

Don Was is a bassist in the band Was (Not Was), a successful music producer for artists like The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, and the president of legendary jazz label Blue Note Records. This week, Jim and Greg pick the brain of the multi-talented Don Was about his influences, what he looks for in an artist and what he loves about music. Plus, Jim and Greg review new albums from indie rock band Superchunk and rapper Dessa.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.